Fanboy Planet Podcast #513: Happy Father’s Day

Good news / bad news as we update the Stan Lee situation, Comcast vs. Disney vs. Fox vs. Predator, and Chris Hardwick. Then it’s off to big changes in comics creative management, the future of DC/Warner Bros. movies, more Marvel TV, a new Dune, Incredibles 2, saving Lucifer, and…

What’s in the Bag?

Thor #1

Plastic Man #1

Hawkman #1

The Magic Order #1

Marvel Rising: Alpha #1

The Man of Steel #3

And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 6/17/2018

Published 6/20/2018