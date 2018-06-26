Fanboy Planet Podcast #514: Disney Wins Again!

Their greatest strength, their greatest... no, it's just a strength.

That's a Powerful Pool of Money! That's a Powerful Pool of Money!

We celebrate Disney’s latest win, a flood of new Star Treks in our future, plus new comics publishers and titles, more Disney, and…

What’s in the Bag?
  • Tony Stark – Iron Man #1
  • Future Quest: The Herculoids #11
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Reckoning #1
  • Planet of the Apes: Ursus #6
  • New Challengers #3
  • Brave and the Bold #5

And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/21/2018
Published 6/26/2018

