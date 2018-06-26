Fanboy Planet Podcast #514: Disney Wins Again!
Their greatest strength, their greatest... no, it's just a strength.
We celebrate Disney’s latest win, a flood of new Star Treks in our future, plus new comics publishers and titles, more Disney, and…
What’s in the Bag?
- Tony Stark – Iron Man #1
- Future Quest: The Herculoids #11
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Reckoning #1
- Planet of the Apes: Ursus #6
- New Challengers #3
- Brave and the Bold #5
And much more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/21/2018
Published 6/26/2018
