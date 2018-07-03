Fanboy Planet Podcast #515: Repent Fanboy, Said the Tickedoffman

We Have No Mouths, and We Must Podcast!

Harlan Appreciating a Fan's Idea Harlan Appreciating a Fan's Idea
We slow down and appreciate the complex contributions and life of Harlan Ellison, then check out things in the DC Universe, Wal-Mart, Bendis’ latest opinions, future movies for Indy, Spidey, Morbius, Bloodshot, and James Bond, and a few more cool originals coming to TV.
What’s in the Bag:
  • Batman Prelude to the Wedding – Harley Quinn vs. The Joker #1
  • Star Wars: Lando – Double or Nothing #2
  • Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer #1
  • No Justice: Teen Titans Special #1
  • Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald
  • Charlies Angels #1

And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/28/2018
Published 7/3/2018

And as promised, here are some Harlan Ellison Comics and more Harlan Ellison for Sale.

