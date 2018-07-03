Fanboy Planet Podcast #515: Repent Fanboy, Said the Tickedoffman
We Have No Mouths, and We Must Podcast!
We slow down and appreciate the complex contributions and life of Harlan Ellison, then check out things in the DC Universe, Wal-Mart, Bendis’ latest opinions, future movies for Indy, Spidey, Morbius, Bloodshot, and James Bond, and a few more cool originals coming to TV.
.
What’s in the Bag:
- Batman Prelude to the Wedding – Harley Quinn vs. The Joker #1
- Star Wars: Lando – Double or Nothing #2
- Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer #1
- No Justice: Teen Titans Special #1
- Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald
- Charlies Angels #1
And much more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/28/2018
Published 7/3/2018
And as promised, here are some Harlan Ellison Comics and more Harlan Ellison for Sale.
