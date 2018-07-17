Fanboy Planet Podcast #516: The Return of MEGO!

It's Our Comic-Con Preview Episode!

Don't call us Dolls, we're Action Figures! Don't call us Dolls, we're Action Figures!
It’s a Comic-Con preview episode! We interview Marty Abrams, the creator of MEGO action figures. He’ll be launching a new era of MEGO at Comic-Con! Plus an interview with the authors of I Was Flesh Gordon, then we run down the comics, movies and TV news of the week including The Lone Ranger, James Bond, KISS, Lost in Space, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Who!
What’s in the Bag?
  • Amazing Spider-Man #1
  • League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest #1
  • Cosmic Ghost Rider #1
  • Farmhand #1
  • Elvira, Mistress of the Dark #1
  • It Came Out on a Wednesday #1
And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/16/2018
Published 7/17/2018

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

