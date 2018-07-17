Fanboy Planet Podcast #516: The Return of MEGO!
It's Our Comic-Con Preview Episode!
It’s a Comic-Con preview episode! We interview Marty Abrams, the creator of MEGO action figures. He’ll be launching a new era of MEGO at Comic-Con! Plus an interview with the authors of I Was Flesh Gordon, then we run down the comics, movies and TV news of the week including The Lone Ranger, James Bond, KISS, Lost in Space, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Who!
What’s in the Bag?
- Amazing Spider-Man #1
- League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest #1
- Cosmic Ghost Rider #1
- Farmhand #1
- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark #1
- It Came Out on a Wednesday #1
And much more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/16/2018
Published 7/17/2018
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS