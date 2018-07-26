Fanboy Planet Podcast #517: Conversations at Comic-Con 2018

The first in a series of Comic-Con interviews, spotlighting Max Allan Collins (Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer) and Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth (“Instant“), then some more Comic-Con 2018 comments and news including the fate of Bongo Comics, all those trailers, and…

What’s in the Bag?

And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/25/2018
Published 7/26/2018

