Fanboy Planet Podcast #517: Conversations at Comic-Con 2018
The first in a series of Comic-Con interviews, spotlighting Max Allan Collins (Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer) and Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth (“Instant“), then some more Comic-Con 2018 comments and news including the fate of Bongo Comics, all those trailers, and…
What’s in the Bag?
- The Prisoner Art Edition, by Jack Kirby and Gil Kane
- Spencer & Locke 2 #1
- X-Men Grand Design: Second Genesis #1
- Guns A’Blazin’ #6
- More True Believer Fantastic Four Books
- The Beatles Yellow Submarine
And much more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/25/2018
Published 7/26/2018
