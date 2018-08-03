Fanboy Planet Podcast #518: Put Down Those Chips!

Continuing our San Diego Comic-Con 2018 coverage with interviews of Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover of Oni Press’ Made Men and George Mann of Titan Comics’ Newbury & Hobbes and all those Doctor Who titles. Then we dive into an 80 year old comics controversy, get ready for Infinity Warps, discuss where Marvel will go, and Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars destiny.

And of course we cover…

What’s in the Bag?

Adventures of the Super Sons #1

Immortal Hulk #4

Carson of Venus #1

Leviathan #1

Future Quest: Frankenstein Jr. #12

Justice League Dark #1

And much more!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/1/2018

Published 8/3/2018