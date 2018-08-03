Fanboy Planet Podcast #518: Put Down Those Chips!

And pick up a comic book!

Posted on August 3, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Mmmmm.... salty snacks. Mmmmm.... salty snacks.

Continuing our San Diego Comic-Con 2018 coverage with interviews of Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover of Oni Press’ Made Men and George Mann of Titan Comics’ Newbury & Hobbes and all those Doctor Who titles. Then we dive into an 80 year old comics controversy, get ready for Infinity Warps, discuss where Marvel will go, and Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars destiny.

And of course we cover…

What’s in the Bag?

  • Adventures of the Super Sons #1
  • Immortal Hulk #4
  • Carson of Venus #1
  • Leviathan #1
  • Future Quest: Frankenstein Jr. #12
  • Justice League Dark #1
And much more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/1/2018
Published 8/3/2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes