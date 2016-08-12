Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 447: Tangible Commodities

"Thank God for scotch..."

Fan-o-Rama The Live Action Fan-Produced Futurama movie

Nate Costa returns to help join the Fanboys with an Interview with Andy Klimczak from Cinema Relics, about Fan-o-Rama, the Futurama fan film. Then we all dive into Hellboy’s return, the Cho Wonder Woman cover controversy, the Lumberjanes movie, The Rocketeer requel, Wilson starring Woody Harrelson, our dissection of Suicide SquadAquaman movie news, George RR Martin’s Wild Cards on TV, buying Star Wars: The Force Awakens again, Supergirl season 2, the JSA on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and much more — you’ve got to listen!

What’s in the Bag?

  • All Star Batman #1
  • Die Kitty Die
  • The Walking Dead #157
  • Vision #10
  • The Black Monday Murders #1
  • Valerian and Laureline #6: Ambassador of the Shadows
  • Amazing Spider-Man #16
  • Superwoman #1
  • Red Hood and the Outlaws #1

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/10/2016
Published 8/11/2016

