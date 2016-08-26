Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 449: Ways to Kill Jason Salazar
#3 - Ragweed
The Fanboys are joined by one of our favorite filmmakers, Jason Salazar, for convention reports on Worldcon 74, Heroes & Villains Con, and Cinequest’s new VR festival. Then they discuss the new Iron “Man”, a cinematic Justice League Dark, Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti’s The Monolith, Doctor Strange, Mark Mothersbaugh on Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy, Infinity War, Return of the Caped Crusaders, Amazon’s The Tick, Con Man the Game, and so much more!
.
What’s In The Bag
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens #2
- Faith #2
- The Hellblazer #1
- Blue Beetle #1
- Doctor Strange Prelude
- Duck Avenger #1
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/24/2016
Published 8/26/2016
.
