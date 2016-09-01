Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 450: Conversations from the Bat Stable!
Bringing You Last Month's News Recorded Today for Next Week?
Another round of interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2016 with…
- Gail Simone (Leaving Megalopolis, Secret Six, Red Sonja)
- James Tynion IV (The Backstagers, Detective Comics)
- John Layman (Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Alien, Chew)
- Patrick McEvoy and Josh Finney (Casefile: Arkham)
- Pat McHale (Over the Garden Wall)
…and special guest fanboy, Jason Salazar!
More fun than a cowback ride around the Bat Stable!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/24/2016
Published 9/1/2016
