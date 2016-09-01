Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 450: Conversations from the Bat Stable!

Posted on September 1, 2016

Bat Cow Bat Cow
Another round of interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2016 with…
  • Gail Simone (Leaving Megalopolis, Secret Six, Red Sonja)
  • James Tynion IV (The Backstagers, Detective Comics)
  • John Layman (Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Alien, Chew)
  • Patrick McEvoy and Josh Finney (Casefile: Arkham)
  • Pat McHale (Over the Garden Wall)

…and special guest fanboy, Jason Salazar!

More fun than a cowback ride around the Bat Stable!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/24/2016
Published 9/1/2016

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

