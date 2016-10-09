Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 454: Caged!
Sweet Christmas!
Top Story: The Results of Proving Your Fandom at Comic-Con New York
Comics
- Rumor of a Justice League vs. Power Rangers comic coming — following on Boom! Studios/DC doing Lumberjanes and Gotham Academy then Planet of the Apes / Green Lantern Corps
What’s In the Bag?
- Jessica Jones #1
- Big Trouble in Little China/Escape from New York #1
- CAGE #1
- Betty Boop #1
- Champions #1
- Angel City #1
- Death of X #1
- Army of Darkness/Xena Warrior Princess #1
Movies
- Instead of Old Man Logan, it’s just Logan
- Blade Runner 2049 will be released on 10/6/2017
- Variety reports three actors in running for female lead in Young Han Solo, with speculation that the character is Sana Starros, introduced in Marvel’s comic
- Suicide Squad getting an extended cut for home video
TV
- Who watched Flashpoint?
- And is anyone in Los Angeles NOT aware that The Walking Dead starts again soon?
- Because we must — Luke Cage.
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/6/2016
Published 10/9/2016
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
