Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 454: Caged!

Sweet Christmas!

Posted on October 9, 2016 by in Books, Comics, Games, Grab Bag, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

Caged! The many faces of Power Man!

Top Story: The Results of Proving Your Fandom at Comic-Con New York

Comics

  • Rumor of a Justice League vs. Power Rangers comic coming — following on Boom! Studios/DC doing Lumberjanes and Gotham Academy then Planet of the Apes / Green Lantern Corps

What’s In the Bag?

  • Jessica Jones #1
  • Big Trouble in Little China/Escape from New York #1
  • CAGE #1
  • Betty Boop #1
  • Champions #1
  • Angel City #1
  • Death of X #1
  • Army of Darkness/Xena Warrior Princess #1

Movies

  • Instead of Old Man Logan, it’s just Logan
  • Blade Runner 2049 will be released on 10/6/2017
  • Variety reports three actors in running for female lead in Young Han Solo, with speculation that the character is Sana Starros, introduced in Marvel’s comic
  • Suicide Squad getting an extended cut for home video

TV

  • Who watched Flashpoint?
  • And is anyone in Los Angeles NOT aware that The Walking Dead starts again soon?
  • Because we must — Luke Cage.

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/6/2016
Published 10/9/2016

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes