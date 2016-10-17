Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 455: Cocktails at WorldCon 2018
From 10 Year Old Us to 10 Year Old You!
Top Story: Cocktails at WorldCon 2018
Everything you need to know about the next US Worldcon, and how to find it!
Comics
- Doctor Aphra ongoing series
- IDW joins ComicBlitz, which just dropped from $9.99 a month to $7.99
- Harvey Awards leaving Baltimore Comic Con
- DC bringing Cary Bates and Greg Weisman together again: The Fall and Rise of Captain Atom
- What’s in the Bag?
- All-Star Batman #3
- Doom Patrol #2
- Hard Case Crime: Peepland #1
- Dirk Gently: The Salmon of Doubt #1
- Tarzan: The Beckoning (Trade)
- Attack on Titan Anthology (Trade)
Movies
- The new Rogue One trailer
- Five movies to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- First look at Mera
- Logan villain is NOT Mr. Sinister — it’s Donald Pearce, the White Bishop of the Hellfire Club
- Disney developing Don Quixote, to go in the vein of Pirates of the Caribbean
- Kevin Feige says don’t look for Blade any time soon…
TV
- Supergirl — best Superman of the 21st century in Tyler Hoechlin
- The Guardian will be coming to the series; makes sense since so is Project Cadmus
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/13/2016
Published 10/16/2016
