Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 455: Cocktails at WorldCon 2018

Posted on October 17, 2016 by in Books, Comics, Games, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

Worldcon 76 report! Worldcon 76 report!

Top Story: Cocktails at WorldCon 2018

Everything you need to know about the next US Worldcon, and how to find it!

Comics

  • Doctor Aphra ongoing series
  • IDW joins ComicBlitz, which just dropped from $9.99 a month to $7.99
  • Harvey Awards leaving Baltimore Comic Con
  • DC bringing Cary Bates and Greg Weisman together again: The Fall and Rise of Captain Atom
  • What’s in the Bag?

Movies

  • The new Rogue One trailer
  • Five movies to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • First look at Mera
  • Logan villain is NOT Mr. Sinister — it’s Donald Pearce, the White Bishop of the Hellfire Club
  • Disney developing Don Quixote, to go in the vein of Pirates of the Caribbean
  • Kevin Feige says don’t look for Blade any time soon…

TV

  • Supergirl — best Superman of the 21st century in Tyler Hoechlin
  • The Guardian will be coming to the series; makes sense since so is Project Cadmus

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/13/2016
Published 10/16/2016

 

