Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 458: Sing Fanboy, Sing!
What? And leave show business?
What are you thankful for? Did you say Comics?
It’s the age-old battle:DC vs Marvel, but not the way you were expecting! We investigate Occupy Avengers.
What’s In The Bag?
- Infamous Iron Man #2
- Superman #11
- SLAM #1
- Doctor Strange #14
- Thanos #1
- Vampire Hunter D #1
Movies
- Ghost in the Shell – Amidst all the controversy, Scarlett Johansson still looks awesome as “Major”
- Grim and gritty Green Hornet reboot coming from Paramount and director Gavin O’Connor
- Beauty and the Beast trailer
- The Great Marvel/Fox character swap
TV
- Inhumans coming to TV: ABC with IMAX premiere; the blurring of what’s going on between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television
- Cloak and Dagger for 2018 on Freeform
- The CW orders a Dr. Mirage pilot from Valiant
And so much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/16/2016
Published 11/21/2016
