Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 458: Sing Fanboy, Sing!

What are you thankful for? Did you say Comics?

It’s the age-old battle:DC vs Marvel, but not the way you were expecting! We investigate Occupy Avengers.

What’s In The Bag?

Infamous Iron Man #2

Superman #11

SLAM #1

Doctor Strange #14

Thanos #1

Vampire Hunter D #1

Movies

Ghost in the Shell – Amidst all the controversy, Scarlett Johansson still looks awesome as “Major”

Grim and gritty Green Hornet reboot coming from Paramount and director Gavin O’Connor

Beauty and the Beast trailer

The Great Marvel/Fox character swap

TV

Inhumans coming to TV: ABC with IMAX premiere; the blurring of what’s going on between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television

Cloak and Dagger for 2018 on Freeform

The CW orders a Dr. Mirage pilot from Valiant

And so much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 11/16/2016

Published 11/21/2016