Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 458: Sing Fanboy, Sing!

Posted on November 22, 2016 by in Comics, Games, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

What are you thankful for? Did you say Comics?

It’s the age-old battle:DC vs Marvel, but not the way you were expecting! We investigate Occupy Avengers.

What’s In The Bag?

  • Infamous Iron Man #2
  • Superman #11
  • SLAM #1
  • Doctor Strange #14
  • Thanos #1
  • Vampire Hunter D #1

Movies

  • Ghost in the Shell – Amidst all the controversy, Scarlett Johansson still looks awesome as “Major”
  • Grim and gritty Green Hornet reboot coming from Paramount and director Gavin O’Connor
  • Beauty and the Beast trailer
  • The Great Marvel/Fox character swap

TV

  • Inhumans coming to TV: ABC with IMAX premiere; the blurring of what’s going on between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television
  • Cloak and Dagger for 2018 on Freeform
  • The CW orders a Dr. Mirage pilot from Valiant

And so much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 11/16/2016
Published 11/21/2016

