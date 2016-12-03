Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 459: The Magic of Giving!

Do you know where to go to get a puppet made of yourself?

2016 Holiday Gift Guide Episode! 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Episode!

What do you want from Santa?
Fanboy news you can use?
You just hit the jackpot tiger!

It’s the season for great rumors and fanboy news so let’s get to it!

Comics

  • DC Rebirth Trades

What’s In The Bag?

  • Hardcase Crime: Peepland #2
  • Famous Monsters of Filmland: Tales from the Acker-Mansion
  • Seven to Eternity #3
  • Jughead #11
  • JLA #10
  • Superman Annual #1

Movies

  • The Rogue One announcement that shouldn’t have to have been made…

TV

  • Kingkiller Chronicles
  • Buckaroo Banzai

2016 Holiday Gift Guide

And ho ho ho much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 11/30/2016
Published 12/3/2016

