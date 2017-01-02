Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 460: End of the Year #2016 #REALLIFE

It was like dystopian urban fantasy, but by a bad author....

Capping 2016 by looking backwards and hoping forwards:

  • Remembering Carrie Fisher
  • Comics: The DC Resurgence with Rebirth
  • Movies: This was Disney’s Year
  • TV: Doctor Who returned just in time. We may need a TARDIS just to catch up on all the shows we want to watch…

With Special Guest Fanboy, Beyond Forever Studios’ Jason Salazar!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 12/28/2016
Published 1/2/2017

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

