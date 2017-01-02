Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 460: End of the Year #2016 #REALLIFE
It was like dystopian urban fantasy, but by a bad author....
Capping 2016 by looking backwards and hoping forwards:
- Remembering Carrie Fisher
- Comics: The DC Resurgence with Rebirth
- Movies: This was Disney’s Year
- TV: Doctor Who returned just in time. We may need a TARDIS just to catch up on all the shows we want to watch…
With Special Guest Fanboy, Beyond Forever Studios’ Jason Salazar!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 12/28/2016
Published 1/2/2017
