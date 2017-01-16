Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 461: The Docs of Avallone!

Letting a little sunlight in on the story...

Posted on January 16, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Games, Grab Bag, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

The Fanboys sit down with New York Times Bestselling Author* David Avallone to discuss Love is Love, his upcoming stint on Doc Savage: The Ring of Fire, his father’s pulp legacy, and much more.

Also:

What’s in the Bag?

HP Lovecraft’s The Fall of Cthulhu for Beginning Readers

Sherlock Series 4

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 1/11/2017
Published 1/6/2017

*You have to listen to the podcast.

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

