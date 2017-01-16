Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 461: The Docs of Avallone!
Letting a little sunlight in on the story...
The Fanboys sit down with New York Times Bestselling Author* David Avallone to discuss Love is Love, his upcoming stint on Doc Savage: The Ring of Fire, his father’s pulp legacy, and much more.
Also:
What’s in the Bag?
- Felix Leiter #1
- Love is Love
- Steve Rogers Captain America #9
- Octavia Butler’s Kindred
- All-Star Batman #6
- Supergirl: Being Super #1
HP Lovecraft’s The Fall of Cthulhu for Beginning Readers
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/11/2017
Published 1/6/2017
*You have to listen to the podcast.
