Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 465: Back to Gallifrey!

Phweep Phweep Indeed!

Can you drive to Gallifrey? Yes, you can! Can you drive to Gallifrey? Yes, you can!

A trip to the Timelord Homeworld and then some news of the week…

TOP STORY

Derek reports on his trip to this year’s Gallifrey One convention and shares interviews with:

  • Jason Haigh-Ellery, owner of Big Finish Productions
  • Chris Thompson, Brand Manager for Titan Comics
  • Christopher Jones, artist on the 3rd Doctor book

Comics

What’s in the Bag?

  • Super Sons #1
  • Doctor Strange – Monsters Unleashed #1.MU
  • Starstruck: Old Proldiers Never Die #1
  • Astro City #41
  • Highlander – The American Dream #1
  • Batman #16
  • The Wild Storm #1

Movies

DC Movie Update

And don’t forget that if you’re in the Bay Area that Cinequest is going on NOW!

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/27/2017
Published 3/8/2017

