Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 465: Back to Gallifrey!

A trip to the Timelord Homeworld and then some news of the week…

TOP STORY

Derek reports on his trip to this year’s Gallifrey One convention and shares interviews with:

Jason Haigh-Ellery, owner of Big Finish Productions

Chris Thompson, Brand Manager for Titan Comics

Christopher Jones, artist on the 3rd Doctor book

Comics

What’s in the Bag?

Super Sons #1

Doctor Strange – Monsters Unleashed #1.MU

Starstruck: Old Proldiers Never Die #1

Astro City #41

Highlander – The American Dream #1

Batman #16

The Wild Storm #1

Movies

DC Movie Update

And don’t forget that if you’re in the Bay Area that Cinequest is going on NOW!

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/27/2017

Published 3/8/2017