Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 465: Back to Gallifrey!
Phweep Phweep Indeed!
A trip to the Timelord Homeworld and then some news of the week…
TOP STORY
Derek reports on his trip to this year’s Gallifrey One convention and shares interviews with:
- Jason Haigh-Ellery, owner of Big Finish Productions
- Chris Thompson, Brand Manager for Titan Comics
- Christopher Jones, artist on the 3rd Doctor book
Comics
What’s in the Bag?
- Super Sons #1
- Doctor Strange – Monsters Unleashed #1.MU
- Starstruck: Old Proldiers Never Die #1
- Astro City #41
- Highlander – The American Dream #1
- Batman #16
- The Wild Storm #1
Movies
DC Movie Update
And don’t forget that if you’re in the Bay Area that Cinequest is going on NOW!
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/27/2017
Published 3/8/2017
