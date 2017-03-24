Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 467: Wild Man and Prodigy
We start with interviews from Cinequest 2017: from the comedy Wild Man – actor/writer Ted Welch, co-directors Stefanie Black (co-writer) and Jacquie Phillips , then from Prodigy, director/writers Alex Haughey and Brian Vidal.
Then a look at comics news, including a memorial to Bernie Wrightson.
This week’s “What’s in the Bag?”
- Action Comics #976
- Iron Fist #1
- Pellucidar, At the Earth’s Core
- Anno Dracula, 1895: Seven Days in Mayhem
- Deadpool: Too Soon? TPB
- XO Manowar: Soldier #1
Movies
Deadpool 2 casting rumor, which Spider-Man characters does Sony want to make without Marvel, and which graphic novel will help Paramount make an R Rated superhero comedy?
TV
Are we mad at Netflix this week or not? At least Syfy made us happy…
All that and more…
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/22/2017
Published 3/23/2017
