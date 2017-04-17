Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 468: Return to Planet Nate!
This is what it sounds like, when Steve Mix cries...
Two words! NATE’S BACK! At least this week!
We discuss next year’s Worldcon 76 and the comics nominated for this year’s Hugo Awards:
- Black Panther, Volume 1: A Nation Under Our Feet, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, illustrated by Brian Stelfreeze (Marvel)
- Monstress, Volume 1: Awakening, written by Marjorie Liu, illustrated by Sana Takeda (Image)
- Ms. Marvel, Volume 5: Super Famous, written by G. Willow Wilson, illustrated by Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)
- Paper Girls, Volume 1, written by Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Cliff Chiang, colored by Matthew Wilson, lettered by Jared Fletcher (Image)
- Saga, Volume 6, illustrated by Fiona Staples, written by Brian K. Vaughan, lettered by Fonografiks (Image)
- The Vision, Volume 1: Little Worse Than A Man, written by Tom King, illustrated by Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Marvel)
COMICS
This week’s What’s in the Bag?
- Green Valley #7
- Action Comics #977
- X-Men Blue #1
- Immortal Brothers: The Tale of the Green Knight #1
- Godshaper #1
- Weapon X #1
- Rose #1
MOVIES
– Which Brolin will be Cable?
– Do we like Jude Law as Young Dumbledore?
– Will Dolph Lundgren break Aquaman as King Nereus?
– Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are Invincible
– Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
– Do we have FOUR Batman movies in 2019?
– Early news from the Star Wars Celebration and winning a Star Wars experience on Omaze
TV
– Voice recording has started on Young Justice Season 3
– One Doctor, Two Masters
– Catching up with The Expanse and our upcoming chat with James S.A. Corey
– And American Gods coming…
All that and more…
Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/12/2017
Published 4/16/2017
