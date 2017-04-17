Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 468: Return to Planet Nate!

Two words! NATE’S BACK! At least this week!

We discuss next year’s Worldcon 76 and the comics nominated for this year’s Hugo Awards:

COMICS

This week’s What’s in the Bag?

Green Valley #7

Action Comics #977

X-Men Blue #1

Immortal Brothers: The Tale of the Green Knight #1

Godshaper #1

Weapon X #1

Rose #1

MOVIES

– Which Brolin will be Cable?

– Do we like Jude Law as Young Dumbledore?

– Will Dolph Lundgren break Aquaman as King Nereus?

– Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are Invincible

– Thor: Ragnarok Trailer



– Early news from the Star Wars Celebration and winning a Star Wars experience on – Do we have FOUR Batman movies in 2019?– Early news from the Star Wars Celebration and winning a Star Wars experience on Omaze

TV

– Voice recording has started on Young Justice Season 3

– One Doctor, Two Masters

– Catching up with The Expanse and our upcoming chat with James S.A. Corey

– And American Gods coming…

All that and more… Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa and Ric Bretschneider