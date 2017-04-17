Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 468: Return to Planet Nate!

This is what it sounds like, when Steve Mix cries...

When you least expect it, the Incredible Nate! When you least expect it, the Incredible Nate!

Two words! NATE’S BACK! At least this week!

We discuss next year’s Worldcon 76 and the comics nominated for this year’s Hugo Awards:

COMICS

This week’s What’s in the Bag?
  • Green Valley #7
  • Action Comics #977
  • X-Men Blue #1
  • Immortal Brothers: The Tale of the Green Knight #1
  • Godshaper #1
  • Weapon X #1
  • Rose #1

MOVIES

– Which Brolin will be Cable?
– Do we like Jude Law as Young Dumbledore?
– Will Dolph Lundgren break Aquaman as King Nereus?
– Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are Invincible
Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
– Do we have FOUR Batman movies in 2019?
– Early news from the Star Wars Celebration and winning a Star Wars experience on Omaze

TV

– Voice recording has started on Young Justice Season 3
– One Doctor, Two Masters
– Catching up with The Expanse and our upcoming chat with James S.A. Corey
– And American Gods coming…

All that and more…

Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 4/12/2017
Published 4/16/2017

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

