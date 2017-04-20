Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 469: Prelude to Silicon Valley Comic Con
Forward into the past, this episode contains 100% more Lon Lopez!
A flash from the past as we record live at Paul Cunha’s Star Wars themed 7 Stars Bar and Grill with Thanks But No Thanks Productions’ Lon Lopez!
TOP STORIES:
– Lon Lopez talks about his experience getting C.O.B.A.L.T. shown on Robert Rodriguez’ El Rey Network
– A Silicon Valley Comic Con preview
COMICS
– What if you rewrote the history of your comics universe? And what if both DC and Marvel were doing it?
– David Walker returning to the Planet of the Apes in July for BOOM! Studios
– What’s in the Bag?
- Secret Empire #0
- Batman #21
- The Greatest Adventure #1
- Monsters Unleashed #1
- Nick Fury #1
- Roughneck
MOVIES
– How much Guardians of the Galaxy news can come out in one week?
– Star Wars Celebration Update: The fate of Carrie Fisher in Episode IX.
– Captain Marvel finally has a director — or two
– Quick review of Colossal
TV
– All the things Freeform told us about Marvel this week
– American Gods debuts April 30
GAMES
– Nintendo, what are you doing?
Make sure to drop by Sunday, April 23 at 4PM at Silicon Valley Comic Con and join our LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/19/2017
Published 4/20/2017
