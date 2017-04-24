Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 470: Live from Silicon Valley Comic Con

or "Schrodingers Kirk"

Posted on April 24, 2017 by in Comics, Games, Movies, Podcast, Review, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Fanboy Powers Activate Fanboy Powers Activate

In a special Silicon Valley Comic Con edition, we’re joined by Luke “Kid” McCaw and Sal Pizarro in front of a live audience to discuss the convention and…

COMICS

DC’s Dark Matter event and “Master Class” initiative
Marvel Legacy will not just bring back Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and (good) Steve Rogers…

What’s in Luke’s bag?

  • Star-Lord “Grounded” storyline
  • SuperSons
  • Back to the Future

MOVIES

Fox’s X-Plans for 2018
A preview of “Guardians Inferno” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix vol. 2 by the Sneeples with David Hasselhoff

TV

When will we discover Star Trek Discovery?
Reviewing Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

And a special thanks to our LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE!  You Rocked It!

Featuring Derek McCaw, Luke “Kid” McCaw, Sal Pizarro and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 4/23/2017
Published 4/23/2017

And just because you might need this someday…

Getting down and dirty with a procyon lotor
Got no people skills but he’s good with motors
That weird thing by his side an infantilized sequoia
The two of them walk by, people say “Oh Boy-a”
They ask me why I’m bringin’
A baby into battle
“Thats really irresponsible”
And getting them rattled
I say “Give me a break
Get off my back dammit”
I didn’t learn parenting
My daddy is a planet

Zardu Hasselfrau (repeat)

In these times of hardship
Just remember:
We are Groot

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes