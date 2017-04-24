Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 470: Live from Silicon Valley Comic Con

In a special Silicon Valley Comic Con edition, we’re joined by Luke “Kid” McCaw and Sal Pizarro in front of a live audience to discuss the convention and…

COMICS

DC’s Dark Matter event and “Master Class” initiative

Marvel Legacy will not just bring back Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and (good) Steve Rogers…

What’s in Luke’s bag?

Star-Lord “Grounded” storyline

SuperSons

Back to the Future

MOVIES

Fox’s X-Plans for 2018

A preview of “Guardians Inferno” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix vol. 2 by the Sneeples with David Hasselhoff

TV

When will we discover Star Trek Discovery?

Reviewing Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

And a special thanks to our LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE! You Rocked It!

Featuring Derek McCaw, Luke “Kid” McCaw, Sal Pizarro and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 4/23/2017

Published 4/23/2017

And just because you might need this someday…

Getting down and dirty with a procyon lotor

Got no people skills but he’s good with motors

That weird thing by his side an infantilized sequoia

The two of them walk by, people say “Oh Boy-a”

They ask me why I’m bringin’

A baby into battle

“Thats really irresponsible”

And getting them rattled

I say “Give me a break

Get off my back dammit”

I didn’t learn parenting

My daddy is a planet

Zardu Hasselfrau (repeat)

In these times of hardship

Just remember:

We are Groot