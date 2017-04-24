Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 470: Live from Silicon Valley Comic Con
or "Schrodingers Kirk"
In a special Silicon Valley Comic Con edition, we’re joined by Luke “Kid” McCaw and Sal Pizarro in front of a live audience to discuss the convention and…
COMICS
DC’s Dark Matter event and “Master Class” initiative
Marvel Legacy will not just bring back Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and (good) Steve Rogers…
What’s in Luke’s bag?
- Star-Lord “Grounded” storyline
- SuperSons
- Back to the Future
MOVIES
Fox’s X-Plans for 2018
A preview of “Guardians Inferno” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix vol. 2 by the Sneeples with David Hasselhoff
TV
When will we discover Star Trek Discovery?
Reviewing Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
And a special thanks to our LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE! You Rocked It!
Featuring Derek McCaw, Luke “Kid” McCaw, Sal Pizarro and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/23/2017
Published 4/23/2017
And just because you might need this someday…
Getting down and dirty with a procyon lotor
Got no people skills but he’s good with motors
That weird thing by his side an infantilized sequoia
The two of them walk by, people say “Oh Boy-a”
They ask me why I’m bringin’
A baby into battle
“Thats really irresponsible”
And getting them rattled
I say “Give me a break
Get off my back dammit”
I didn’t learn parenting
My daddy is a planet
Zardu Hasselfrau (repeat)
In these times of hardship
Just remember:
We are Groot
