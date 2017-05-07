Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 471: Happy Star Wars Day!

Hanging out with The Rebellion

Recording live from 7 Stars Bar & Grill, the Silicon Valley’s pre-eminent Star Wars hangout, we join everyone in celebrating Star Wars Day! May the 4th be with you! Along with impromptu interviews with the nicest group of scum and villainy you’d ever want to join to chug down a frosty Kylo Ren, we cover the week’s fanboy news and reviews including…

The Eisner Award Nominees for 2017!

What’s in the Bag?

All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #1
Secret Empire #1
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout #1
Kill Shakespeare: Juliet #2
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mother Entropy #1
Kamandi Challenge #4

Movies

  • With this week’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, what’s happening to the next decade of Marvel Movies?
  • The Dark Tower trailer
  • In space, no one can hear you Blomkamp…
  • Are you ready for Melissa McCarthy and Jim Henson Productions to solve The Happytime Murders?

TV

  • Hulu gets into the Marvel business…
  • First image of The Inhumans breaks
  • The Defenders trailer
  • American Gods – OH, CAN WE GUSH ENOUGH?

And a special thanks to our host, Paul Cunha of 7 Stars Bar and Grill!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/4/2017
Published 5/7/2017

