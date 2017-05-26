Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 473: Thank You Notes for Roger Moore

When you've got a job to do, you've got to do it well...

Posted on May 26, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

You gotta give the other fellow hell You gotta give the other fellow hell

We’re joined by the Mercury News’ Sal Pizarro to remember the life and accomplishments of Roger Moore, and then…

Preview the PEERS Gotham Black-and-White Ball with Bruce Wayne, er, Charles McKeithan

News of the week:

We remember comics artist Rich Buckler

Is Marvel reviving Runaways?

What’s in the Bag?

  • Doc Savage: Ring of Fire #3
  • Saucer State #1
  • Star-Lord Annual #1
  • Anno Dracula: 1895: Seven Days in Mayhem #3
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Mother Entropy #4
  • Secret Warriors #2

A lot of shuffling has been going around Warner Brothers’ DC Films this week — including a sad reminder that these are, after all, just movies. We want them all to succeed.

Come see us recording live at BayCon on May 29th!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/16/2017
Published 5/18/2017

 

