Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 473: Thank You Notes for Roger Moore

We’re joined by the Mercury News’ Sal Pizarro to remember the life and accomplishments of Roger Moore, and then…

Preview the PEERS Gotham Black-and-White Ball with Bruce Wayne, er, Charles McKeithan

News of the week:

We remember comics artist Rich Buckler

Is Marvel reviving Runaways?

What’s in the Bag?

Doc Savage: Ring of Fire #3

Saucer State #1

Star-Lord Annual #1

Anno Dracula: 1895: Seven Days in Mayhem #3

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mother Entropy #4

Secret Warriors #2

A lot of shuffling has been going around Warner Brothers’ DC Films this week — including a sad reminder that these are, after all, just movies. We want them all to succeed.

Come see us recording live at BayCon on May 29th!

