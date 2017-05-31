Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 474: Geeking with James S.A. Corey
Your Weekly Surprising Inevitability!
Live from BayCon 2017 we sit down with Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck to discuss their alter-ego James S.A. Corey, The Expanse, Wild Cards, TV vs. books, comics, baseball, football vs. soccer, operating systems of our solar system, Kristen Bell, impossible movies, boats vs. skyscrapers, and more!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/29/2017
Published 5/31/2017
