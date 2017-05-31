Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 474: Geeking with James S.A. Corey

Your Weekly Surprising Inevitability!

Posted on May 31, 2017

Interview with James S.A. Corey We play in their universe for an afternoon!

Live from BayCon 2017 we sit down with Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck to discuss their alter-ego James S.A. Corey, The Expanse, Wild Cards, TV vs. books, comics, baseball, football vs. soccer, operating systems of our solar system, Kristen Bell, impossible movies, boats vs. skyscrapers, and more!

Thanks so much, guys!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/29/2017
Published 5/31/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

