Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 475A: Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo

Special Episode: The Road to Epoli

Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo A Boy and his Goo

Special bonus episode! We talk with creators Ben Costa and James Parks about their new book, Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo Book 1: The Road to Epoli. The first volume in a light-hearted teen fantasy, this graphic novelhas been described as The Hobbit meets Adventure Time, but I’ll throw in a little of Jeff Smith’s classic Bone as well. Join a skeleton bard on his quest to discover who he was when he was alive.

Ben and James will be signing at a special Bay Area launch party at Hicklebee’s on Friday, June 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

 

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/29/2017
Published 5/31/2017

