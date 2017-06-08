Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 475A: Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo
Special Episode: The Road to Epoli
Special bonus episode! We talk with creators Ben Costa and James Parks about their new book, Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo Book 1: The Road to Epoli. The first volume in a light-hearted teen fantasy, this graphic novelhas been described as The Hobbit meets Adventure Time, but I’ll throw in a little of Jeff Smith’s classic Bone as well. Join a skeleton bard on his quest to discover who he was when he was alive.
Ben and James will be signing at a special Bay Area launch party at Hicklebee’s on Friday, June 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/29/2017
Published 5/31/2017
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS