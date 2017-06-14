Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 475B: Later That Same Night…

Following up our interview show, we polish off the evening with a little news of the week, and…

This year’s Eisner nominees available via Humble Bundle

What’s in the Bag

The Divided States of Hysteria #1
Heroines #1
Darth Vader #1
The Dark Knight III #9
Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo Book 1: The Road To Epoli
Batman #24

We talk Wonder Woman, Wrath of Khan, and wonder why a new Murder on the Orient Express. 

Is it heresy to think STARZ’ American Gods may be better than the book? Meanwhile, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow gets a goddess, Luke Cage gets a second season, and Derek gets intense spinal compression.

 

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 6/7/2017
Published 6/14/2017

