Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #478: Doofus ex Machina

Jack Kirby, Disney Legend

Posted on July 8, 2017

The Ears Have Always Been There The Ears Have Always Been There
We break down the summer’s movies, look forward into San Diego Comic-Con, anticipate The Inhumans, contemplate Young Han Solo, and more!
.
What’s in this week’s bag:
Doc Savage: Ring of Fire #4
Justice Inc.: The Avenger – Faces of Justice #1
Batman #26
Deathstroke #21
Sacred Creatures #1
Gumby #1
 .
Winter is coming.
.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 6/21/2017
Published 6/23/2017

Recorded 6/21/2017

Published 6/23/2017

