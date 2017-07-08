Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #478: Doofus ex Machina
Jack Kirby, Disney Legend
We break down the summer’s movies, look forward into San Diego Comic-Con, anticipate The Inhumans, contemplate Young Han Solo, and more!
What’s in this week’s bag:
Doc Savage: Ring of Fire #4
Justice Inc.: The Avenger – Faces of Justice #1
Batman #26
Deathstroke #21
Sacred Creatures #1
Gumby #1
Winter is coming.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/21/2017
Published 6/23/2017
