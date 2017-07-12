Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #479: Spoiler Free Spider-Man

You can totally tell they photoshopped those clouds into the picture...

Posted on July 12, 2017 by in Comics, Movies, Podcast, Review, Theme Parks, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Chillin' With Spidey Chillin' With Spidey

This just in: Spider-Man: Homecoming is a huge fun hit! Can we get through a review without spoilers? Yes, we can.

We also bask in the glory of predicting Marvel Legacy will probably feature lenticular covers, discuss how to pronounce Ragman the “Tatterdemalion”, revisit Max Landis’ Superman universe, and drill way down on the Hasbro Revolution toys. Then we cover all the movie and TV news of the week you need to get through your weeks of the Disney’s D23 and Comic-Con San Diego conventions. We’ll fill you in on both next episode.

Until then…

Winter is coming… um… here.

.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 7/11/2017
Published 7/12/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes