Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #480: Con-Exhaustion

Too Many Trophies!

Posted on July 27, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Games, Movies, Podcast, Review, Theme Parks, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Our Tribe is a Nation Our Tribe is a Nation
How hard is it getting all your swag back from Comic-Con? Is it as hard as getting comic books through airport security? As difficult as swallowing the latest Bloodshot rumor? As confusing as a moustache delaying the Justice League movie?
 .
Also, our initial reports from D23 and Comic-Con San Diego, with news on movies, TV, and Comics, just as you like it.
 .

What’s in the Bag?

Thanos #9
Savage Dragon #225
Generation Gone #1
Faith and the Future Force #1
Devil Dinosaur and Moon Girl #21
Your Pal Archie #1
.
Winter is badass!
.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 7/26/2017
Published 7/27/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes