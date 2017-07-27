Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #480: Con-Exhaustion

How hard is it getting all your swag back from Comic-Con? Is it as hard as getting comic books through airport security? As difficult as swallowing the latest Bloodshot rumor? As confusing as a moustache delaying the Justice League movie?

Also, our initial reports from D23 and Comic-Con San Diego, with news on movies, TV, and Comics, just as you like it.

What’s in the Bag?

Thanos #9

Savage Dragon #225

Generation Gone #1

Faith and the Future Force #1

Devil Dinosaur and Moon Girl #21

Your Pal Archie #1

Winter is badass!