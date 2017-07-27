Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #480: Con-Exhaustion
Too Many Trophies!
How hard is it getting all your swag back from Comic-Con? Is it as hard as getting comic books through airport security? As difficult as swallowing the latest Bloodshot rumor? As confusing as a moustache delaying the Justice League movie?
Also, our initial reports from D23 and Comic-Con San Diego, with news on movies, TV, and Comics, just as you like it.
What’s in the Bag?
Thanos #9
Savage Dragon #225
Generation Gone #1
Faith and the Future Force #1
Devil Dinosaur and Moon Girl #21
Your Pal Archie #1
Winter is badass!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/26/2017
Published 7/27/2017
