Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #481: Our Meetings with Russians

Derek comes back from San Diego Comic-Con having talked with Russian comic publisher Artem Gabrelyanov of Bubble Comics. Then we discuss Deadman, Milestone 2.0, Batman and Harley Quinn, familiar voices, and new faces in this week’s podcast.

All that, the news you need, and this week’s bag including:

Generations: Banner Hulk & The Totally Awesome Hulk #1

New Gods Special #1

Iron Fist #6

Mech Cadet Yu #1

Larks Killer #1

Spencer & Locke #1 .

Plus… the unexpected you expect from Fanboy Planet!

Bonus: Pocket ESPN Ocho Schedule

August 8, ESPN

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV8

8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m.: World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags

2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter

5:00 p.m.: Moxie Games

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider