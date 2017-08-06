Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #481: Our Meetings with Russians

You want to be in the room where it happened...

We did nothing illegal. We did nothing illegal.

Derek comes back from San Diego Comic-Con having talked with Russian comic publisher Artem  Gabrelyanov of Bubble Comics. Then we discuss Deadman, Milestone 2.0, Batman and Harley Quinn, familiar voices, and new faces in this week’s podcast.

All that, the news you need, and this week’s bag including:

  • Generations: Banner Hulk & The Totally Awesome Hulk #1
  • New Gods Special #1
  • Iron Fist #6
  • Mech Cadet Yu #1
  • Larks Killer #1
  • Spencer & Locke #1.

Plus… the unexpected you expect from Fanboy Planet!

Bonus: Pocket ESPN Ocho Schedule

August 8, ESPN

  • Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship
  • 2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
  • 4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
  • 5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV8
  • 8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
  • 9 a.m.: World Darts Championship
  • 11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
  • 12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags
  • 2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter
  • 5:00 p.m.: Moxie Games
  • 7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/3/2017
Published 8/6/2017

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

