Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #482: Conversations with Batman

A New Dynamic Duo?

Posted on August 14, 2017 by in Comics, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, TV // 0 Comments

Fanboys and Harley Fanboys and Harley

Fanboy Planet presents conversations with cast and creators of Warner Brothers’ upcoming Batman and Harley Quinn, recorded at Comic-Con San Diego!

Catch the movie movie theaters on Monday, August 14, one night only, followed by digital release on Tuesday, August 15, then DVD and blu-ray on August 29.

Interviews in order of appearance:

  • Bruce Timm (producer)
  • Loren Lester (Nightwing)
  • Kevin Michael Richardson (Jason Woodrue)
  • James Kreig, writer
  • Paget Brewster (Poison Ivy)
  • Kevin Conroy (Batman)

.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/9/2017
Published 8/13/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes