Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #482: Conversations with Batman
A New Dynamic Duo?
Fanboy Planet presents conversations with cast and creators of Warner Brothers’ upcoming Batman and Harley Quinn, recorded at Comic-Con San Diego!
Catch the movie movie theaters on Monday, August 14, one night only, followed by digital release on Tuesday, August 15, then DVD and blu-ray on August 29.
Interviews in order of appearance:
- Bruce Timm (producer)
- Loren Lester (Nightwing)
- Kevin Michael Richardson (Jason Woodrue)
- James Kreig, writer
- Paget Brewster (Poison Ivy)
- Kevin Conroy (Batman)
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/9/2017
Published 8/13/2017
