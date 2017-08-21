Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #483: Take Two, They’re Small

News is lovelier the second time around...

Posted on August 21, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Grab Bag, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Theme Parks, TV // 0 Comments

Things get better with practice. This episode was so nice, we did it twice. (But you only have to listen to it once. Unless you want to listen to it twice.)

We start with another interview from Comic-Con this week: graphic novelist Nick Abadzis (Laika, Pigs Might Fly, Doctor Who). Then a quick discussion of the latest in digital comics from Madefire and Comixology, Jonathan Hickman plots to destroy a universe, and in what’s in the bag:

  • Mage: Book Three: The Hero Denied #1
  • Future Quest Presents Space Ghost #1
  • Spy Seal #1
  • The Sandman Oversized Special #1
  • Deadpool 2099
  • Dark Nights Metal #1

Plus movie and TV news, including all the stuff that Samuel L. Jackson isn’t doing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

All this and virtual reality in a galaxy far, far away!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/18/2017
Published 8/21/2017

