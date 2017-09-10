Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #485: Talking Orville

Special post Comic-Con 2017 all interview episode with the cast and crew of The Orville!

Derek talks with:
  • Producers/writers Brannon Braga, David Goodman, Jason Clark
  • Actors (and aliens) Chad L. Coleman, Mark Jackson, Peter Macon
  • Actors Halston Sage, Penny Johnson Jerald
  • Actors Scott Grimes, J. Lee
  • Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/24/2017
Published 9/10/2017

