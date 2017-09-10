Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #485: Talking Orville
Colorful Stow-aways on The Orville!
Special post Comic-Con 2017 all interview episode with the cast and crew of The Orville!
Derek talks with:
- Producers/writers Brannon Braga, David Goodman, Jason Clark
- Actors (and aliens) Chad L. Coleman, Mark Jackson, Peter Macon
- Actors Halston Sage, Penny Johnson Jerald
- Actors Scott Grimes, J. Lee
- Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki
Enjoy!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/24/2017
Published 9/10/2017
