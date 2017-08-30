Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #484: What is It?

From Comic-Con 2017, an interview with Kate Leth and Marisa Louise, writer and colorist of Spell on Wheels.

Then we dwell on 25 years of Wildstorm, the more things change at DC the more Batman remains the same, a Hellboy update, the haunting of Netflix, Disney and DC ramp up streaming plans, and something like Jessica Jones on ABC? All this and more in this week’s episode.

What’s in the Bag?

Planet of the Apes Archive Vol. 1

XO Man O War #6

Manhunter Oversize Special #1

Nightwing: The New Order #1

Generation Gone #2

Calla Cthulhu

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider