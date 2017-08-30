Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #484: What is It?

Just Fanboy It.

Posted on August 30, 2017 by in Comics, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, Theme Parks, TV // 0 Comments

If this works out we have more balloons... If this works out we have more balloons...

From Comic-Con 2017, an interview with Kate Leth and Marisa Louise, writer and colorist of Spell on Wheels.

Then we dwell on 25 years of Wildstorm, the more things change at DC the more Batman remains the same, a Hellboy update, the haunting of Netflix, Disney and DC ramp up streaming plans, and something like Jessica Jones on ABC?  All this and more in this week’s episode.

What’s in the Bag?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/18/2017
Published 8/21/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

