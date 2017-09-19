Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #486: Masters of the Transformers!
It Stood No Chance Against the 'Demon of Bronze!"
We remember Len Wein, father to Swamp Thing, Wolverine, and so many others.
Then we listen in on Derek’s Comic-Con chat with John Frasier and John Warden, masters of Hasbro’s Transformers!
In addition to “What’s in the Bag?” (hint: comics), we talk movie and TV news along with reviews of IT and The Orville.
Enjoy!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/14/2017
Published 9/19/2017
