Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #486: Masters of the Transformers!

We remember Len Wein, father to Swamp Thing, Wolverine, and so many others.

Then we listen in on Derek’s Comic-Con chat with John Frasier and John Warden, masters of Hasbro’s Transformers!

In addition to “What’s in the Bag?” (hint: comics), we talk movie and TV news along with reviews of IT and The Orville.

Enjoy!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider