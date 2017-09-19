Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #486: Masters of the Transformers!

It Stood No Chance Against the 'Demon of Bronze!"

Posted on September 19, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Games, Interview, Movies, Podcast, Review, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Doc Hellboy Doc Hellboy

We remember Len Wein, father to Swamp Thing, Wolverine, and so many others.

Then we listen in on Derek’s Comic-Con chat with John Frasier and John Warden, masters of Hasbro’s Transformers!

In addition to “What’s in the Bag?” (hint: comics), we talk movie and TV news along with reviews of IT and The Orville.

Enjoy!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 9/14/2017
Published 9/19/2017

