Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #487: Glory of Buffy!

Is this not the Kramer you were expecting?

In this week’s Podcast
From Comic-Con 2017, an exclusive interview with actor/director Clare Kramer about the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and her upcoming documentary Joyrider. Read more about Buffy in Slayers & Vampires, the complete unauthorized oral history of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!
Then we talk comic book crossovers, movie and TV news, debate Star Trek: Discovery vs. The Orville, and recommend:
Forever and a Death by Donald E. Westlake
Batman / The Shadow #6
Nick Fury #6
Wonder Woman / Conan #1
All this, a reminder to “always check for crabs,” and more in this week’s episode!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/3/2017
Published 10/6/2017

