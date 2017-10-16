Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #488: Saucy Tales

We're just going with the Spicy Buffalo...

What do you mean they're out? What do you mean they're out?
No sauce for you!  McDonald’s fails, Rick rails…. and Szechuan tales? We also talk about the return of Milestone, The Last JediJustice League, and more savory media news of the week!
.
.What’s in the Bag?
Ragman #1
Defenders #6
Gotham City Garage #1
Kull Eternal #2
Atomahawk #0
.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 10/11/2017
Published 10/15/2017

