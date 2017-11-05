Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #489: Too Many Stretchy Guys

Admit it, you have trouble keeping them straight too!

Posted on November 5, 2017

Elastic, Plastic, Fantastic! Elastic, Plastic, Fantastic!

Featuring an interview from Comic-Con, with Zander Cannon, creator of KaijumaxThen we’ll do our best to help you sort out all the stretchy guys, as well as fill you in on other comics, movie, and TV news of the week. .

What’s in the Bag?
  • Deadman #1
  • Kismet, Man of Fate
  • Captain America #695
  • Black Lightning #1
  • The Jetsons #1
  • Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica #1
  • Bettie Page #4 (and Playboy Nov/Dec issue!)
  • and don’t forget the trade paperback of Doc Savage: The Ring of Fire!

All this and more in this week’s episode!

 Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 11/1/2017
Published 11/5/2017
.

