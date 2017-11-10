Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #490: Absolutely No Justice League News

Posted on November 10, 2017

Brian Michael Bendis is heading to DC! Who might be coming with him, and what does that mean for you? Universes live, universes die, and universes get released on blu-ray! We run it down for you this week, along with…

What’s in the Bag?

  • Jessica Jones #14
  • Action Comics #991
  • Kong on the Planet of the Apes #1 of 6
  • Ragman #2
  • Master of Kung Fu #126
  • Batman Lost #1.

All this and more in this week’s episode!

 Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 11/8/2017
Published 11/10/2017

Podcast:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

