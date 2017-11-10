Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #490: Absolutely No Justice League News
It's Only a little change in the rallying cry!
Brian Michael Bendis is heading to DC! Who might be coming with him, and what does that mean for you? Universes live, universes die, and universes get released on blu-ray! We run it down for you this week, along with…
What’s in the Bag?
- Jessica Jones #14
- Action Comics #991
- Kong on the Planet of the Apes #1 of 6
- Ragman #2
- Master of Kung Fu #126
- Batman Lost #1.
All this and more in this week’s episode!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 11/8/2017
Published 11/10/2017
Published 11/10/2017
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS