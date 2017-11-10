Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #490: Absolutely No Justice League News

Brian Michael Bendis is heading to DC! Who might be coming with him, and what does that mean for you? Universes live, universes die, and universes get released on blu-ray! We run it down for you this week, along with…

What’s in the Bag?

Jessica Jones #14

Action Comics #991

Kong on the Planet of the Apes #1 of 6

Ragman #2

Master of Kung Fu #126

Batman Lost #1 .

All this and more in this week’s episode!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider