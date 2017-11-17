Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #491: The GIFs of Giving
'tis better to give than to receive, but receive is pretty darn good too!
Recorded live at the Silicon Valley’s preeminent Star Wars-themed bar, 7 Stars Bar & Grill, we’re joined by The Audacity Performing Arts Project’s Louis Stone-Collonge, for our 2017 Holiday Gift Guide! Be like Louis and use the handy dandy Amazon and ThinkGeek affiliate boxes on FanboyPlanet.com! Plus the return of Hypertime, talking a little bit more about Justice League than we did last week, and yes, the murderer is somewhere ON THIS TRAIN!
What’s in the Bag?
- Dark Nights: The Batman Who Laughs #1
- Not Brand Echh! #14
- Future Quest: The Galaxy Trio vs Space Ghost #4
- Doctor Strange #381
- The Incredible Hulk #710
- Batman #35
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/15/2017
Published 11/17/2017
Image by Sarah Johnson – http://sarah-johnson.com/
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS