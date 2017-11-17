Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #491: The GIFs of Giving

'tis better to give than to receive, but receive is pretty darn good too!

Posted on November 17, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Games, Grab Bag, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

It's what giving is all about, Charlie Wayne! It's what giving is all about, Charlie Wayne!

Recorded live at the Silicon Valley’s preeminent Star Wars-themed bar, 7 Stars Bar & Grill, we’re joined by The Audacity Performing Arts Project’s Louis Stone-Collonge, for our 2017 Holiday Gift Guide! Be like Louis and use the handy dandy Amazon and ThinkGeek affiliate boxes on FanboyPlanet.com! Plus the return of Hypertime, talking a little bit more about Justice League than we did last week, and yes, the murderer is somewhere ON THIS TRAIN!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Dark Nights: The Batman Who Laughs #1
  • Not Brand Echh! #14
  • Future Quest: The Galaxy Trio vs Space Ghost #4
  • Doctor Strange #381
  • The Incredible Hulk #710
  • Batman #35
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 11/15/2017
Published 11/17/2017
Image by Sarah Johnson – http://sarah-johnson.com/
.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes