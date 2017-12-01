Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #492: Watching Us Watching the Watchmen
Our whole continuity has been changed by a giant naked blue man...
We can’t sell you Comic-Con tickets, but we can fill you in on big changes at Marvel Comics, Doomsday Clock, this week’s comics, TV’s Crisis on Earth-X, and maybe we’ll finally talk about Justice League!
What’s in the Bag?
- Moon Girl #25
- Mystik U #1
- Minky Woodcock – The Girl Who Handcuffed Houdini #1
- Batman: Creature of the Night #1
- The Demon – Hell is Earth #1
- Batman Annual #2
Published 12/1/2017
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS