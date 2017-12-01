Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #492: Watching Us Watching the Watchmen

Our whole continuity has been changed by a giant naked blue man...

Posted on December 1, 2017 by in Comics, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Doomed to Watch the Watchmen Doomed to Watch the Watchmen!

We can’t sell you Comic-Con tickets, but we can fill you in on big changes at Marvel Comics,  Doomsday Clock, this week’s comics, TV’s Crisis on Earth-X, and maybe we’ll finally talk about Justice League!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Moon Girl #25
  • Mystik U #1
  • Minky Woodcock – The Girl Who Handcuffed Houdini #1
  • Batman: Creature of the Night #1
  • The Demon – Hell is Earth #1
  • Batman Annual #2
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 11/30/2017
Published 12/1/2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider

When Ric Bretschneider isn’t producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you’d swear you’re looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he’s worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He’s here to help people, it’s what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes