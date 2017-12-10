Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #493: We’re On Fire!
Spencer and Locke co-creator David Pepose speaks with us from Stan Lee’s LA Comic Con! California is burning but we’re safe for now as we podcast about this week’s news, including a rundown of the DC New Age of Heroes, more on the Disney / Fox deal, and your regular updates on TV and Movie news. Almost live from Los Angeles and San Jose!
What’s in the Bag?
- Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1
- Big Hero 6 #1
- The Amazing Spider-Man – Renew Your Vows #13
- Captain America #696
- The Jetsons #2
- Barbarella #1
