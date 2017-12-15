Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #494: Fanboys A-Blazin
Yes, California Is Still On Fire!
Hot from Stan Lee’s LA Comic Con, we have an interview with Guns A Blazin’ creators Mike Wellman and Rafael Navarro. Then there are Crises on Infinite movie and TV universes, not to be confused with the coming Infinite Countdown. It’s a great time to be alive, fanboy!
What’s in the Bag?
- Jean Grey #10
- Gravetrancers #1
- X-Men Blue #17
- Brendon Small’s Galaktikon #3
- Bug! The Adventures of Forager #6
- Judas #1
Published 12/15/2017
