Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #494: Fanboys A-Blazin

Yes, California Is Still On Fire!

Posted on December 15, 2017 by in Books, Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Theme Parks, TV // 0 Comments

Is it Blazin' in here, or is it just us? Is it Blazin' in here, or is it just us?

Hot from Stan Lee’s LA Comic Con, we have an interview with Guns A Blazin’ creators Mike Wellman and Rafael Navarro. Then there are Crises on Infinite movie and TV universes, not to be confused with the coming Infinite Countdown. It’s a great time to be alive, fanboy!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Jean Grey #10
  • Gravetrancers #1
  • X-Men Blue #17
  • Brendon Small’s Galaktikon #3
  • Bug! The Adventures of Forager #6
  • Judas #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 12/13/2017
Published 12/15/2017

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider

When Ric Bretschneider isn’t producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you’d swear you’re looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he’s worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He’s here to help people, it’s what he does.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes