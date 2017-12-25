Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #495: Paul, Marya, and Krampusnacht!

Christmas is made that much shinier and brighter as we run down the Fanboy highlights of 2017. So warm your feet by the fire and sit down live at Silicon Valley’s best Star Wars-themed restaurant, the 7 Stars Bar and Grill, with owners Paul and Marya Cunha to talk about Star Wars: The Last Jedi! (Warning, we break out a few spoilers!) Want more? Well, here’s our last interview from LA Comic Con: Derek chats up J Salvador, creator of SuperEmoFriends.

Also this week’s comic, TV and Movie news, and of course…

What’s in the bag?

X-Men Grand Design #1

Monsters Unleashed #9

The Wildstorm #10

Dark Nights: Metal #4

Hellboy: Krampusnacht

Dark Ark #2

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider