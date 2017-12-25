Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #495: Paul, Marya, and Krampusnacht!

Last Show of the Year - Live from 7 Stars Bar and Grill!

2017 In Review Sinister blue shadows? What blue shadows?

Christmas is made that much shinier and brighter as we run down the Fanboy highlights of 2017. So warm your feet by the fire and sit down live at Silicon Valley’s best Star Wars-themed restaurant, the 7 Stars Bar and Grill, with owners Paul and Marya Cunha to talk about Star Wars: The Last Jedi!  (Warning, we break out a few spoilers!) Want more? Well, here’s our last interview from LA Comic Con: Derek chats up J Salvador, creator of SuperEmoFriends.

Also this week’s comic, TV and Movie news, and of course…

What’s in the bag?

  • X-Men Grand Design #1
  • Monsters Unleashed #9
  • The Wildstorm #10
  • Dark Nights: Metal #4
  • Hellboy: Krampusnacht
  • Dark Ark #2
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 12/21/2017
Published 12/24/2017

