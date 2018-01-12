Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #496: Dude, Where’s My Data?

Special Guest Justin Bretschneider joins us for a discussion the evolution of eSports, the disappearance of our digital lives, and all things fan-cyber in this special report. Then we move on to discuss geek news of the week with a special rant about actually doing a good job on reporting the news, plus our weekly comics picks that we call:

What’s in the Bag?

  • The Archies #4
  • Black, volume 1
  • Mister Miracle #6
  • Planet of the Apes: Ursus #1
  • X-Men The Grand Design #2
  • X-Men Gold Annual #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 1/10/2018
Published 1/11/2018

