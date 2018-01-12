Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #496: Dude, Where’s My Data?
Don't accept a copy, demand the original!
Special Guest Justin Bretschneider joins us for a discussion the evolution of eSports, the disappearance of our digital lives, and all things fan-cyber in this special report. Then we move on to discuss geek news of the week with a special rant about actually doing a good job on reporting the news, plus our weekly comics picks that we call:
What’s in the Bag?
- The Archies #4
- Black, volume 1
- Mister Miracle #6
- Planet of the Apes: Ursus #1
- X-Men The Grand Design #2
- X-Men Gold Annual #1
Published 1/11/2018
