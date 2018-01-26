Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #497: Rendezvous in the Batmuseum

Not only do you get a peek into the Hollywood Museum’s Batman ’66 Retrospective, but we’ll throw in an interview with museum founder Donelle Dadigan! Pow! Boom! Thunk! Kapow!

And comics news asks what is best in life, while DC answers in a way that upsets some creators. Does Marvel have too many movies? Why are we flying blind while flying Solo? The answers and more in this week’s podcast!

What’s in the Bag?

The Further Adventures of Nick Wilson #1

Damage #1

Wonder Woman / Conan #5

Future Quest Presents: Birdman #5

Avengers #676

Phoenix Resurrection #3

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider