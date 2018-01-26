Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #497: Rendezvous in the Batmuseum

Hello, old chum!

Not only do you get a peek into the Hollywood Museum’s Batman ’66 Retrospective, but we’ll throw in an interview with museum founder Donelle Dadigan! Pow! Boom! Thunk! Kapow!

And comics news asks what is best in life, while DC answers in a way that upsets some creators. Does Marvel have too many movies? Why are we flying blind while flying Solo? The answers and more in this week’s podcast!

What’s in the Bag?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
.
Recorded 1/21/2018
Published 1/25/2018

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

