Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #498: The Flash V Derek Mears!

The Fanboys score a live interview with newly-minted Flash rogue (and former Kree warrior) Derek Mears for a great conversation about acting, tv, and comics. Then we look into the last Jedi comic writer, get Batman’s big change off our chests, admire the Black Panther posters too good for the theatres, figure out who’s Ranger Solo, and reveal more comics, tv and movie news!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Legion #1
  • The Best of Rocketeer Adventures: Funko Edition #1
  • Ice Cream Man #1
  • Avengers Infinity War Prelude #1
  • Frankenstein Alive, Alive Trio 
  • Marvel 2-in-1 #2
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/28/2018
Published 1/30/2018

