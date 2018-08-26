Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 520: The Compleat Amazing Fanboy!
We were looking for a place called Lee Ho Fook's...
In our wrap-up to Worldcon 76 coverage we head back in time, kinda, as Anthony Boucher’s novella The Compleat Werewolf was nominated for a 1943 Retro Hugo award at this year’s Worldcon. Derek sat down for an interview with Boucher’s son Larry White for a discussion of his life and works. Then off to chat with Ira Nayman, editor in chief of the new Amazing Stories magazine for a broad discussion of the magazine and science fiction in general.
And yeah, covering the rest of the conference we name drop a ton of stories, novels, and folks including Gail Carriger, Rudy Rucker, George R. R. Martin, Gerardo Horacio Porcayo, Theodora Goss’ The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter, Nnedi Okorafor’s Binti: The Night Masquerade, N. K. Jemisin’s The Stone Sky, and Rebecca Roanhorse’s “Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience™.”
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/22/2018
Published 8/25/2018
