Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 521: We All Chat in a Yellow Submarine!

Ad hoc, ad loc, and quid pro quo! So little time! So much to know!

Introducing the 5th and 6th Beatles! Introducing the 5th and 6th Beatles!

Bill Morrison, writer and artist for Titan Comics’ The Beatles Yellow Submarine, sits down with the Fanboys. Then we move into the news of the week with Buffy and Angel wrapping up at Dark Horse, the return of Bettie Page, what’s up with Star Trek IV, a new Supergirl movie, a new Spock, a new Veronica Mars, a new Batwoman, and a barrel of monkeys.

Okay, not a barrel, but a new planet of them.

What’s in the Bag?

Bonus: Dana Gould as Maurice Evans as Dr. Zaius as Hal Holbrook as Mark Twain.

Why? Well you need to listen to the episode to find out!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/24/2018
Published 8/29/2018

