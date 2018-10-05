Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 522: Back in Action!

Tell us you missed us!

Posted on October 5, 2018

We're Helping! We're Helping!

Back from an unplanned end-of-summer hiatus, the Fanboys return trim, quick, and ready to bring you up to speed on Comicsgate, Sony’s Venom movie, Into the Spider-Verse, Dark Phoenix, New Mutants, and …a heart-warming Deadpool movie?

Oh yes, The DC Universe too.

What’s in the bag?

  • Batman/The Maxx: Arkham Dreams #1
  • Border Town #2

Extra links this week: The Maxx

…and recommending Jackie Kashian’s The Dork Forest podcast this week for a terrific conversation with comics writer and Superman fan Mark Waid!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/3/2018
Published 10/5/2018








