Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 522: Back in Action!
Tell us you missed us!
Back from an unplanned end-of-summer hiatus, the Fanboys return trim, quick, and ready to bring you up to speed on Comicsgate, Sony’s Venom movie, Into the Spider-Verse, Dark Phoenix, New Mutants, and …a heart-warming Deadpool movie?
Oh yes, The DC Universe too.
What’s in the bag?
- Batman/The Maxx: Arkham Dreams #1
- Border Town #2
Extra links this week: The Maxx
…and recommending Jackie Kashian’s The Dork Forest podcast this week for a terrific conversation with comics writer and Superman fan Mark Waid!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/3/2018
Published 10/5/2018
