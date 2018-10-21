Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 523: Halloween Skeptics!

Happy Skeptical Halloween as we bring our favorite ghostbuster, Stephen Nelson, on the show to talk about haunted music boxes, dolls, and buildings in this special holiday episode. Our favorite scary movies, a ghostly trio of personal encounters with the spirits, and a recommendation for a video collection that’s sure to send you screaming… to your TV to watch it!

What’s in the Bag?

Marvel Zombie #1

Mad Magazine #4

And remember, get your haunted house checked for… carbon monoxide!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/17/2018

Published 10/19/2018