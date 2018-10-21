Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 523: Halloween Skeptics!

We're right behind you, aren't we?

Posted on October 21, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

We've got our eyes on you! We've got our eyes on you!

Happy Skeptical Halloween as we bring our favorite ghostbuster, Stephen Nelson, on the show to talk about haunted music boxes, dolls, and buildings in this special holiday episode. Our favorite scary movies, a ghostly trio of personal encounters with the spirits, and a recommendation for a video collection that’s sure to send you screaming… to your TV to watch it!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Marvel Zombie #1
  • Mad Magazine #4

And remember, get your haunted house checked for… carbon monoxide!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 10/17/2018
Published 10/19/2018

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

